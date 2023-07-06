DiMarzio: Spurs to terminate Perisic contract, who will return to Hajduk Split

I don’t think many Tottenham Hotspur fans expected Ivan Perisic to remain at Tottenham Hotspur after the departure of Antonio Conte, and indeed it appears as though his time at Spurs will be brief. Gianluca DiMarzio is reporting on his blog that Tottenham is set to void Perisic’s contract with one year remaining, and the player is expected to return to Croatia to see out his career at Hajduk Split.

This makes a ton of sense. Perisic was brought to Spurs on a short term free transfer contract to be the ideal Antonio Conte wingback. It didn’t turn out the way anyone expected, and I cannot see a scenario where Ange Postecoglou would want a 34-year old converted winger/wing-back hanging around in a pressing side. Letting him (and his reportedly massive wages) go is just the right decision for all involved.

Perisic is a native of Split in Croatia, and was a member of Hajduk’s youth academy for six years before leaving for Sochaux in France, and eventually making his first team debut at Brugge. DiMarzio says his family is in Split, so this feels like a good place for him to return and see out the rest of his long and distinguished career.

I don’t have anything against Perisic. I thought he’d be amazing for Spurs under Conte. He was, in fact, merely pretty good and he no longer makes sense on this revamped Spurs side. But this does sound like a good place for him to land for the last season or so of his playing career. I wish him well.