Manor Solomon medical delayed to next week

Manor Solomon was scheduled to have his medical today ahead of his free agent signing for Tottenham Hotspur. That medical has now been delayed. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Solomon’s medical and signing will instead take place next week.

But while no reason was given for the delay, Romano insists that the delay should not be construed as an indication that the signing is in danger of not happening.

Tottenham have re-scheduled medical tests for Manor Solomon — originally planned this week ⚪️ #THFC



Current plan is now to undergo tests early next week.



No issues, no problem and deal not in danger. Solomon will join Spurs, he’ll just be unveiled one week later than planned. pic.twitter.com/R3NWca52G8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

The timing certainly is curious, however. This news comes one day after Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin gave quotes to the Athletic suggesting that all is not well between his club and Tottenham over the free agent signing of Solomon. Manor is, technically speaking, still a Shakhtar player but who was allowed to leave on loan for Fulham last season, and basically had his contract nullified by FIFA edict due to the war in Ukraine.

I don’t know if we have any real reason not to believe Romano on this tweet. He’s certainly relaying what he has been told about the situation, though we obviously don’t know his source. There’s every chance that Solomon’s medical is delayed for perfectly normal reasons and has nothing to do with Palkin, Shakhtar, or FIFA.

But it is interesting, isn’t it? There’s already been some background info swirling that the only reason Spurs went after Solomon is because he was free and they could. As I posted yesterday, if Palkin is indeed demanding compensation from Spurs for him, is there a point where Spurs might just decide that he’s not worth the hassle?

Probably not. But we’ll have to wait until next week to see.