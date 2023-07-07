The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, July 7

good morning! It’s been too long since we’ve had a dedicated post to the Track of the Day. So let’s close out the week with something your HIC hasn’t listened to in a long time

——-

It’s been raining and thundering in Washington the last few days, and so I have a mild case of cabin fever.

All this time spent inside reminds me of a song I listened to a lot during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. And you guessed it, it’s From the Inside by Alice Cooper.

I went through an Alice Cooper phase during the pandemic. Not sure how. Not do I regret it. I love his music.

But this album is a little bit of a departure from the shock-rockman. All you need to confirm this is to look at who he collaborated with. Yes, that is Bernie Taupin.

It’s an interesting record. One that deals with Cooper’s alcoholism and whether or not he can still be “Alice Cooper” sans alchol. As we have come to learn, that answer is “yes”.

I own a few Alice Cooper records. I think I play this one the most. Music hits us all at a time when we’re impressionable, and like ducklings we latch onto the first bits of comfort that we see.

From the Inside was my Alice Cooper Comfort.

Fitzie’s track of the day: From the Inside, by Alice Cooper

