REPORT: Lloris, Perisic, Hojbjerg expected to start Tottenham summer exodus

The Evening Standard has a piece out today that confirms some of the club’s — and Ange Postecoglou’s — plans for revamping the squad. Dan “Dank P” Kilpatrick writes that Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the three players likely to leave the club first as Spurs begin an ambitious summer clear-out.

This story isn’t exactly news as it’s all stuff we’ve talked about previously on this website, but it is additional smoke around the players who are most likely to exit. Kilpatrick says that both Lloris and Perisic are wanting “new challenges” away from Tottenham, while Hojbjerg is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid for a transfer.

There has been scuttlebutt about Perisic and Lloris being in negotiations to have their contracts, both of which have one year remaining, bought out so they can join clubs on a free transfer. Neither Atletico, nor the other unnamed German clubs who were said to be interested in Hojbjerg have made a formal offer, but Spurs are said to be in discussions about selling the Danish midfielder to Spain, and he’s apparently keen on the idea.

Kilpatrick also notes that the club would be open to offers for Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Ryan Sessegnon, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso.

And you know which player is notably NOT included in that list? Tanguy Ndombele. That doesn’t mean that Ndombele won’t eventually be sold or loaned again this summer, but his absence from this list speaks volumes about his potential under Postecoglou, and suggests that at minimum Tanguy might have a seat on the plane to Perth when Tottenham begin their Australio-Asian tour later this month.

Oh baby. The discourse! Can’t stop, won’t stop.