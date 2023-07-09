Bayern submits second bid of €80m plus add-ons for Harry Kane

Remember a while ago when Bayern Munich agreed personal terms with Harry Kane and then made an almost derisory bid of €70m? Well, because these are Extremely Serious People making an Extremely Serious Move, Bayern have come back with an improved offer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

That bid? €80m (£68.3m), plus undisclosed add-ons.

❗️Excl. News #Kane: Understand FC Bayern has submitted a second offer now! #COYS



➡️ New offer: €80m + add-ons!



First offer (€70m + add-ons) was rejected.



Harry Kane, he definitely wants to join FC Bayern now!

Half of the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase are going to immediately dismiss this bid as laughable (I’m already seeing comments like “double it and then we’ll talk”), and while that’s than’s an extremely Football Manager Fan viewpoint, that’s also not entirely wrong. Considering Daniel Levy is already furious with Bayern for approaching Kane’s representatives without his approval and immediately rejected the club’s first bid for Kane, and considering Mason Mount is heading to Manchester United for £60m, I don’t see how this new bid moves the needle for Levy at all.

If you ask the other half of the fanbase, they’ll argue that this is the best (and likely last) time to get anything close to decent money for Kane, and now is the time to make a clean break with Ange Postecoglou setting up the start of a new project. Bayern also are not a club that bids huge amounts of money on players, while Kane is entering into the final year of his contract and has a ton more leverage than he did a couple of years ago when Manchester City came calling. And it sure does seem, at least according to the German media, that Kane wants to go.

So maybe Spurs should sell, but I strongly doubt this is enough for Levy to pull the trigger, at least until Kane returns from his summer break and has a chance to speak directly to Big Ange. That conversation might tell us a lot more about the feasibility of this bid, as will whether or not Harry Kane joins the rest of the team when they head on their preseason tour to Australia and Asia.

I’ve said it before and will say it again: the absolute worst possible scenario is Kane winding down his contract and leaving on a free transfer next summer. If he’s not willing to sign a new contract now, and it sure looks like he isn’t, then Bayern kind of have Spurs over a barrel. This still doesn’t feel like a big enough bid, but I’m not sure how much higher Bayern will be willing to go.