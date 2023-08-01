The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, August 1

good morning!

I come to you all today wishing you Jerry Garcia birthday blessings!

The Grateful Dead guitarist, lyricist and singer was born on this back in 1942. He would’ve turned 81 today!

There’s a good Deadhead cohort here in Cartilagefreeworld, and so I think a fair bit of us would love to celebrate Jerry.

What’s there to say that your hoddler-in-chief hasn’t already about Garcia and the Dead’s legacy? We all know what a peaceful, loving musician Garcia was and how much he cared about the fans.

Will you be celebrating with some Cherry’s Garcia? Or will you be turning on the Grateful Dead this morning?

Whatever you do, just have fun! That’s what Jerry wanted anyways - just to have fun.

So today’s TOTD is an absolute banger of a Reuben and Cherise that Garcia performed with John Kahn at the Oregon penintentary on May 5, 1982. Garcia apologised in advance if he would forget some of the lyrics to this song, but he freaking nails it!

Happy birthday, Jerry!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Reuben and Cherise, by Jerry Garcia and John Kahn

And now for your links:

