World Cup daily recap & open thread: Groups D & E final round

There weren’t a ton of surprises in yesterday’s action, at least in Group C. Japan and Spain qualified easily, though Japan’s lopsided victory over the Spaniards gave them the top of the group and potentially an easier path through the knock-out stages. Group B had some drama, but Australia’s victory over an uninspiring Canada means that at least one of the co-hosts will be playing knock-out football later this week.

Today: the final games in Groups D & E. England has the Group D lead with two wins from two but can’t get complacent against a China side that could spring a surprise. Denmark just needs to get past Haiti, but could the Haitians spring a surprise? Meanwhile, Group E is wide open and USA needs a win over Portugal to ensure they don’t crash out of the groups. Maybe Vlatko will make some subs this time?

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 12 Recap

Canada 0-4 Australia (Group B)

Raso 9’, 39’, Fowler 58’, Catley 90+4’ (Pen)

Former Spurs midfielder Alana Kennedy went the full 90 in this match. Former Tottenham striker Kyah Simon was an unused sub. Australia won their group with this result.

Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (Group B)

Former Tottenham midfielder Lucy Quinn went the whole 90 for Ireland. Nigeria qualified out of their group with this result.

Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (Group C)

Costa Rica: Herrera 47’ / Zambia: Mweemba 3’, Banda 31’ (Pen), Kundananji 90+3’

This match was a dead rubber; neither team qualified out of their group.

Japan 4-0 Spain (Group C)

Japan: Miyazawa 12’, 40’, Ueki 29’, Tanaka 82’

Despite the lopsided result, both Japan and Spain qualified out of their group; Japan wins the group.

Day 13 schedule

Portugal vs. USA (Group E)

3 a.m. Tues. ET / 8 a.m. Tues. UK

TV: FOX (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Former Hotspur Alex Morgan (USA)

Netherlands vs. Vietnam (Group E)

3 a.m. Mon. ET / 8 a.m. Mon. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 4 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

China vs. England (Group D)

7 am ET Tues. / 12 p.m. Tues., UK

TV: FOX (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former Tottenham striker Tang Jiali (China), Bethany England (England)

Haiti vs. Denmark (Group D)

7 am ET Tues. / 12 p.m. Tues., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 4 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former keeper Aurora Mikalsen (Denmark)