Loans likely for Tottenham youngsters Alfie Devine, Dane Scarlett

Finally, some news that’s not about Harry Kane! It’s not a lot, but dang it we’re going for it because I’m sick about writing about Harold for the time being. George Sessions has a round-up of Tottenham business in The Independent today, and buried at the bottom is a quick update on the status of two young Spurs players on the fringe of the first team squad — Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine. Both look likely for a loan away from Tottenham this upcoming season.

Alfie has only played one half of preseason football this summer — the second half against West Ham — but he looked pretty impressive in that appearance. Tottenham still think very highly of him and believe him to be very important to the first team in the future, but there just aren’t going to be very many minutes for him at Spurs this season, so it makes a ton of sense to send him off for what would be his first loan.

Scarlett has been basically snakebitten in the offseason as he’s been battling an injury that he picked up on tour in Perth causing him to miss both of Spurs’ preseason matches. He’s also coming off of a loan at League One Portsmouth last season that looked promising at first, but Dane saw his minutes dwindle as the season went on. He’s still super young and bad loans are a thing that are possible to overcome, so hopefully he’ll land at a club that’s better for his ambitions.

There was also a quick update on Hugo Lloris, who is expected to leave Spurs after a decade at the club. He was most closely linked with a move to PSG, but the French giants signed 22-year old Arnau Tenas as their backup keeper and walked away from their interest in Hugo. There aren’t any indications as to what Hugo will do now, but I can’t imagine there won’t be plenty of options for him either in France, MLS, or elsewhere.