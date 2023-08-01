MARCA: Bryan Gil to have surgery tomorrow, will miss two months

Bryan Gil will not be leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer. According to Spanish daily MARCA, Gil is set to have surgery tomorrow to correct an injury that he’s been carrying for a while and will be out for the next two months.

MARCA doesn’t state what the injury is, but says he’s been carrying one for a while, noting that he withdrew from the Spain squad back in March. Gil reported for training at Tottenham this summer, but was notably left off of the touring squad for Asia and Australia due to an injury that I think everyone assumed he picked up in training. Now it looks like it’s a bigger deal, and he’ll miss the rest of the transfer window in order to permanently fix the problem.

This is suboptimal, and I wonder if it’ll have long-tail effects. For starters, his injury precludes him from being sold or loaned out of the club for the rest of the window, and the injury also means that Ange Postecoglou hasn’t really gotten a look to see if he’s even a player he wants to keep or not. If Gil’s out, I do wonder if it opens a window for someone like Ivan Perisic, who has impressed in Tottenham’s two preseason matches, to stick around instead of leaving this month.

It’s really a shame, since I feel like we really haven’t ever gotten a good opportunity to see if Gil can fit into this team. Maybe Ange will give him a chance once he’s returned to full fitness in October, but considering the size of the squad at present and the amount of minutes available I have my doubts about that too.

More great news, I guess. Boo.