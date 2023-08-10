DONE DEAL: Joe Rodon heads to Leeds United on loan

We haven’t heard ANYTHING about Joe Rodon since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at Tottenham Hotspur this past summer. That can now probably be seen as a signifier of his future at Spurs under Big Ange. Rumors have been swirling that he was likely going to be shipped off somewhere this summer, and there was a report last night that he was close to a move to Leeds United on loan.

Now, that move is official. Spurs announced the Rodon to Leeds loan today on its website and social media channels.

Joe Rodon has joined Championship side Leeds United on loan for the 2023/24 season.



Good luck, Joe! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2023

Rodon, a Wales international, was purchased by Jose Mourinho as central defense depth in 2020. It never really worked out for him. He barely featured as a Spurs player while here, was not preferred by Antonio Conte and was sent off on loan at Rennes last season where he made 16 appearances and played 1400 minutes. That’s better than the 800 minutes he played at Spurs over the two prior seasons, though.

I’d have preferred a sale over a loan, but I’m not going to be too choosy at this point. Spurs have a TON of players they have to shift, a Championship-winning caliber team seems like a good landing spot for him, and it seems like an arrangement could easily be made if Leeds do well next season.

Rodon becomes the second player to leave the club after Harry Winks to Leicester City early in the window. Two down, a lot more to go.