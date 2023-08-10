Harry Kane agrees personal terms with Bayern, will travel to Germany for medical

It’s Joever. After a frantic day of news, supposition, rumors, and further negotiations, David Ornstein is now reporting that Harry Kane has reached an agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich. This comes after the Tottenham Hotspur reached an agreement in principle earlier today to sell him to Bayern for a fee in excess of €120m

Kane has been given permission by Tottenham Hotspur to fly to Germany to complete a medical with Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Harry Kane has been given permission to travel complete medical tests ahead of Bayern move #Kane



Bayern are increasingly confident to get Kane deal done on Friday — as positive final round of talks with player’s camp took place tonight.



It’s about final details now. pic.twitter.com/bLWTrDyIrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The deal between the clubs is not 100% completed, despite Ornstein’s report early this morning. Kane was apparently having second thoughts about the deal, OR was simply engaging in a few personal negotiations before agreeing to the move. This would suggest that whatever negotiations are taking place (Charlie gettin’ paid?) are close to being finalized.

The suggestion is the transfer may be completed by Saturday.

I’ve said all I care to about Kane at this time. The news today was bonkers and saddening and exciting and weird and I’m just... well, I’m just DONE with it all. If nothing else it appears we’re going to have a conclusion to this entire saga soon, and I will not be sad that it’s over, even if I’m sad that it’s all come to this.