The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, August 11

For those of you who may be lost, this is the hoddle. For all you visitors looking for the latest Harry Winks Kane drama, there is probably a link elsewhere on this site. For those looking to jib and jab regardless of Kanesian Economics - welcome!

It’s a strange time to be standing on the precipice of a new Premier League season. Every dawn brings a new hope, but Kane’s departure darkens the brightest of lights some fans may have had heading into this season.

But such is life, eh?

Death, taxes.

Sun rises, sun sets.

Players arrive, players depart.

Football is here all the same.

And so we kick on. We crowd pubs, nestle into (onto?) our couches, pour our coffeees and alcohols and H20s and we shout for the boys and girls wearing lillywhite.

It’s all we can do.

Life sucks sometimes. Football sucks most of the time. At the end of the Premier League season there will be only one winner out of twenty competitors. The odds are mathematically worse in the cup competitions.

Still, we travel in droves to stadia, crowd bars and pubs, burden loved ones and release ourselves from our pre-dawn slumbers to flick on the bright lights of the television screen.

But such is life, eh?

Taxes, death.

Sun sets, sun rises.

Players depart, players arrive.

Football is here all the same.

Life is often beautiful. And let’s be honest, there is little for us footie fans to do. Daniel Levy this. Pape Matar Sarr that. At the end of the day, football is life. Football is joy. Football rescues us from the trenches of our daily mundanes.

Football is hope.

Football is .... (see below)

