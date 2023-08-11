Harry Kane’s transfer fee from Bayern Munich is £100m-£120m

After a whirlwind of a day yesterday, further details about the transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich are starting to emerge. According to Alasdair Gold, Bayern Munich will pay £100m to purchase Kane, potentially rising to £120m with various incentivized add-ons.

And yes, that’s pounds sterling, not euros.

Harry Kane set to join Bayern Munich in a deal that's expected to be worth £100m initially and potentially up to £120m with add-ons. As for who will replace him on Sunday, Richarlison is expected to be fit to play. https://t.co/DrA4ty3S9y — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 11, 2023

I know a lot of people are hurting right now and this might not be a welcome story for those people to read, but it is news, and pretty positive news in context. Think about it this way — Bayern’s first bid, which was summarily rejected by Tottenham, was reportedly somewhere around €70m (£60), a figure that included add-ons. Daniel Levy has managed to negotiate Bayern to a fee that is potentially TWICE that number.

This tells me two things. First, Bayern Munich were emphatically unserious in their initial attempts to buy Kane, and really thought they could just roll Spurs to a low bid number. Secondly, Daniel Levy is absolutely masterful at his job. From what we’re learning now, Kane has been mentally out the door for a long time, but Daniel Levy conducted a pretty amazing bit of theater and got Bayern to believe it. He squeezed that lemon for every drop of juice. It’s really pretty remarkable.

Yes, it means that Tottenham Hotspur no longer have Harry Kane around to bang in goals. That’s sad. I’m hurting too, and there will be plenty who will not agree with this — but the Kane sale was a pretty marvelous piece of business, turns the page on a really important era in Tottenham history, and potentially sets up both Ange Postecoglou and the club to start a new era.

It’s a sad time. It’s also now a pretty damn exciting time, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.