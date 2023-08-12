 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DONE DEAL: Harry Kane completes move to Bayern Munich

It's over.

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harry Kane formally completed his permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich today. The move was announced by both Bayern Munich and Tottenham’s social media channels and on the respective websites.

The deal, as previously reported, is a four year contract. Bayern is paying by some reports a transfer fee of £100m including an additional £20m in add-ons.

