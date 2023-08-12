DONE DEAL: Harry Kane completes move to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane formally completed his permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich today. The move was announced by both Bayern Munich and Tottenham’s social media channels and on the respective websites.
The deal, as previously reported, is a four year contract. Bayern is paying by some reports a transfer fee of £100m including an additional £20m in add-ons.
We have reached agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Harry Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2023
Thank you for your incredible contribution to our Club over the years, Harry
