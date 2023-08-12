Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Yesterday’s season opener between Burnley and Manchester City wasn’t the most thrilling way to open a new Premier League season. The good news is that we’ve got WAY MORE GAMES today to enjoy! The ironic part of that is almost all of the games in the USA are on Peacock, not on broadcast TV.

This has simultaneously felt like both the shortest and the most interminably long offseason I’ve ever been a part of since I became a Spurs fan. Like, there’s no way that the season is starting already, right? And also my god when will the games start?

Here’s your open thread for today. The usual rules apply.

Saturday football open thread

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

10 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Luton Town

10 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Fulham

10 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock