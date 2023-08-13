Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, match thread, and how to watch online

Harry Kane is gone. Tottenham Hotspur remains. While Kane was in Munich losing a cup final to RB Leipzig yesterday (hey Harry how what’s the word for schadenfreude in English?), his old club Tottenham were preparing for the opening match of the new Premier League season. Like it or hate it, Kane’s departure does more than just leave a void — it turns a page and starts an entire new chapter of Spurs’ history.

Brazil’s No. 9 Richarlison is the man to step into the role Kane left behind, at least for now. But this isn’t Antonio Conte’s Tottenham — Ange Postecoglou is in the process of changing virtually everything about the way Spurs play. Richy, along with new boys James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, club captain Son Heung-Min, and everyone on the team now have an opportunity to make a statement. But they’ll need to do it away at Brentford, a hostile stadium against an opponent that should not be underestimated.

But that’s why you play the game. The start of the season is a swirling mixture of anticipation, hope, and infinite possibilities. With Kane gone, Spurs have the chance to place a marker and point in the direction they want to go.

It’s a new day. It’s a new era. Let’s go make something of it. COYS.

Lineups

Will be posted when released by the clubs.

How to Watch

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London, UK

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. USA, 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!