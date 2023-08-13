Maddison to wear Kane’s 10 jersey as Tottenham reveal final kit numbers for 2023-24

Tottenham Hotspur’s No. 10 is gone. Long live Tottenham Hotspur’s No. 10! With Spurs playing their first Premier League match of the season this morning, they’re required to submit a list of players and kit numbers to the Premier League for final registration.

Harry Kane’s departure from the team meant the 10 kit was left vacant, but not for very long. As expected, James Maddison immediately claimed that number as his own and will be the club’s new #10 going forward.

This also means that anyone who managed to snag a MADDISON 71 kit during the time between the club announcing the release of the new home kits and now has a collector’s item in their hands, and some instant hipster cred at your local Spurs club. (I kinda wish I had bought one.)

The only other mildly interesting thing of note in this list is that Guglielmo Vicario did not claim the No. 1 kit from Hugo Lloris, and Hugo is still as of now a registered player with the team. In fact, all of the players expected to be sold this summer kept their numbers, which perhaps isn’t that unusual. So while there aren’t very many numbers available, there likely will be and I expect we’ll get some number trading next summer for the 2024-25 season.

Here’s the full list of Tottenham kit numbers. Go forth and order your kits from the club shop with confidence!

Tottenham Kit Numbers, 2023-24