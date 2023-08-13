Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well the Age of Ange got off to a halfway decent start at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Tottenham Hotspur played their first match without their homegrown talisman Harry Kane and their first under Ange Postecoglou and we got a pretty good glimpse at what life will look like going forward. Tottenham lost Cuti Romero to an early concussion protocol sub, gave up a penalty to Bryan Mbeumo and a goal to Yoane Wissa, but got a headed goal of their own from Romero before his sub, and a strike from Emerson Royal to earn a deserved 2-2 draw.

There were some good performances and some meh ones in this one, but I’m not sure anyone played POORLY. But that’s for you to decide. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

