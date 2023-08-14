The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, August 14

good morning good morning!

There was a tonne of action in the Premier League this past weekend, with many new sights and some that have grown a bit tiresome already (looking at you, Erling Haaland).

Below are a couple photos that I think are pretty interesting! They caught my eye at the very least.

I did this last year, but didn’t really stick with it. I’m gonna try to be better about it this time around. So let’s have at it, then:

Erling Haaland scores his second goal vs Burnley

Wwe have to start here.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner is on pace to score 76 goals this year. That definitely won’t happen, BUT he bagged a brace against Burnley to open the season.

Here, Haaland celebrates scoring his second. There’s no one else who’s going to come close to him, is there?

Joao Pedro’s penalty doubles Brighton’s lead

This was a bit of an ingonimous start for Luton Town, suffering a heavy defeat at Brighton. This penalty came after a foul from Tom Lockyear, which I found to be on the soft side.

I think Luton can expect some heavy defeats this season. The jump is ‘massive’, as they say.

Luton would go on to score a penalty of their own later in the match (which I found to be of ‘evening out’ the soft one given) before conceding twice late on.

Sandro Tonali opens his Premier League account

What a debut from Sandro Tonali, who scored a really smart goal in the sixth minute against Aston Villa.

It was a dominant victory for Newcastle. And although Villa’s defence was shocking, Newcastle look very dangerous moving forward. Tonali’s going to be a big part of that, but I’m still not too sure how they balance Champions League with Premier League aspirations.

Sonny and Emerson celebrate after leveling vs Brentford

Obviously the best for last right?

What a strike from Emerson Royal yesterday! And a lovely celebration here with Captain Son Heung-min!

Really excited about Emerson’s future. He had a solid game yesterday. Just need Sonny and the other forwards to click. It’ll come!

Fitzie’s track of the day: It Could Happen To You, by Chet Baker

