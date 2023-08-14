DONE DEAL: Spurs Women announce loan signing of Grace Clinton from Manchester United

It’s been pretty quiet on the Spurs Women front since the appointment of new head coach Robert Vilahamn last month. We can hopefully expect some contract extension news before the WSL season kicks off on October 1, but today provided a surprise announcement — Spurs have completed the loan signing of 20-year old Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton.

We are delighted to announce the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Grace Clinton on a season-long loan — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) August 14, 2023

Clinton is a midfielder on the rise having come through the Everton system before signing with United last summer. She has yet to make her United debut and moved to Bristol City in the Championship last January where she slotted straight into the starting lineup, scoring six goals in 12 matches and helping Bristol win the FAWC title.

It’s going to be hard for her to crack the starting XI of a United side that very well could again challenge for the WSL title this season, so a loan makes sense. Spurs could also use some additional depth in midfield and perhaps a jolt of youth so I like this loan.

In her Spurs interview, Clinton describes herself as a “creator and a risk taker,” someone who wants the ball and to do things with it. Vilahamn is expected to retool Tottenham to be a more progressive and attacking side, and has a history of developing young players to improve. Hopefully Clinton will be a part of that process. I’m all for giving talented young footballers a chance and this is a great opportunity for both her and Tottenham.

Welcome Grace!