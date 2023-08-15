The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, August 15

good morning!

A couple of weeks ago your hoddler-in-chief releasd his predictions for the 2023-24 EFL Championship season.

His prediction to lift the title? Middlsbrough.

A big part of that was because of Chuba Akpom, last season’s top goal-scorer (manager Michael Carrick played a part also in HIC’s selection). In all the disarray, Boro seemed like the one safe bet to me.

Well, to borrow a cliche: All bets are off.

Akpom appears set on moving to Ajax on a deal worth around 12 million pounds (you folks do the fancy symbol yourselves). The move means Boro are in desparate need of a goal scorer.

With Akpom likely out the door and Cameron Archer already gone, I don’t think they have one. This spell serious danger for Boro, who need to reinvest in the squad quickly.

I know it’s early in the season, and the EFL Championship doesn’t start until after the Christmas break. But bottom of the table with a -4 goal differential (losses against promotion rivals Millwall and Coventry) is concerning.

Mind you, Boro have yet to score as well.

They need to do some business quickly, or fitzie’s predictions will become a farce - a farce, I say!

