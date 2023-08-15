 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carabao Cup 2nd round fixture vs. Fulham announced

Spurs travel to Craven Cottage

By sebastianemanuel5
Brentford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup second round fixture for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham FC was announced this morning with the Lilywhites traveling to Craven Cottage on Tuesday Aug. 29 at 7:45 (UK time).

The game will not be televised on television in the UK.

The second round match between the two London clubs is one of two all Premier League clashes with Burnley taking on Nottingham Forest in the Northern Section.

