Carabao Cup 2nd round fixture vs. Fulham announced

The Carabao Cup second round fixture for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham FC was announced this morning with the Lilywhites traveling to Craven Cottage on Tuesday Aug. 29 at 7:45 (UK time).
The game will not be televised on television in the UK.
A date has been confirmed for our @Carabao_Cup tie at @FulhamFC later this month— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 15, 2023
️ Tuesday 29 August
⏰ Kick-off 7.45pm BST
The second round match between the two London clubs is one of two all Premier League clashes with Burnley taking on Nottingham Forest in the Northern Section.
