The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, August 16

A couple of weeks ago I had inquired about the whereabouts of one Hugo Lloris: Tottenham legend, World Cup champions and the former captain of France and Spurs.

The answer at the time was a bit obvious. Instead of joining the Spurs crew on their Australasia trip, Lloris stayed behind to work on a potential transfer to a new club.

But a few weeks have passed so again I ask, “Where in the world is Hugo Lloris?”

Our captain extraordinaire was absent from the squad on Sunday. Again - understandable. We all know his time at the club is over. And it’s probably not a good idea to have him in the changing room as it could undermine new captain Son Heung-min.

I dare say, it felt odd watching someone in goal other than Lloris. This has happened before, but only because of injuries or rest. Now we appear to have the memeable Guglielmo Vicario in goal on a permanent basis.

I had commented to a couple fans down at DC Spurs how that sight was more foreign to me than seeing a Tottenham without Harry Kane.

Recent transfer rumours suggest that Lazio could be a potential destination for Lloris. I think he could do a lot worse than join last year’s Serie A runners-up, for sure.

Wherever he goes, I hope he gets the proper farewell message he richly deserves after a decade with the club. Til then, we’ll keep enjoying our Hugo Hoddles TM.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Single Ladies, by Beyonce

