The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, August 17

good morning - let’s enjoy every Hugo Hoddle whilst we can!

—-

Today’s hoddle is just a short-ish one for you all. But who doesn’t love a Track of the Day hoddle, eh?

One song I’ve been obsessed with in recent weeks is After Hours, by The Velvet Underground. It’s not something that’s ever been on a classic rock radio station, nor do I think it’s even been on the independent radio station I listen to.

Maybe I’ll put in a request.

After Hours is such an evocative song on its own. Of course what truly carries it is the singing by drummer Maureen Tucker, whose soft voice makes real what Lou Reed once said was a song so innocent that he was not able to sing it.

With Reed playing the acoustic guitar and Doug Yule on bass, the song is remiscent of those old-timey seaside tunes from way, way back when (kind of like A Great Big Bunch of You).

But when you’re talking about The Velvet Underground, you’re invariably talking about music in New York City which was a very rough town at the time. You can easily juxtapose that with the sweet melody of After Hours.

There was a music video released nine years ago to accompany this. I saw it for the first time yesterday, and I have to say it strips away some of the mysticism of the song.

Like I said, this is an evocative song. I don’t think you need to pile on literal images on top of such strong, existing imagery. I like the scenes that play out in my head listening to this song more than I do the music video. Nothing’s stronger than imagination, right?

For those who haven’y yet - give it a listen! For those who have - listen again! I’ve played it mornings, afternoons and evenings but find it most powerful to play late at night.

Fitzie’s track of the day: After Hours, by The Velvet Underground

