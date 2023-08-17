Rumor Roundup: outgoing player links for Hojbjerg, Tanganga, Sanchez, Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur have done a pretty capable job signing incoming players this summer. However, apart from Harry Winks and a Joe Rodon loan (and, y’know, that other guy), there hasn’t been a ton of movement the other direction. Tottenham have a hugely bloated squad and not nearly enough minutes to satisfy them all, and something’s got to give. Spurs have two weeks left to get a substantial number of players out the door one way or another, plus arrange suitable loans for a few young players that need development time this season in order to continue to improve.

So it pleases me that there’s been a number of new rumors this morning concerning outgoing players. Rather than do an article for each one, I thought it’d be prudent to do some quick-hit aggregation this morning; some of these aren’t exactly groundbreaking but they are notable in that it’s not nothing?

So: rumor roundup it is! Here we go.

Davinson Sanchez of interest to AS Monaco

A few weeks ago news broke that Spurs had come to an agreement with Spartak Moscow for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez. Davi, thankfully, rejected the transfer which is probably best for all concerned, because nobody should be going to Russia right now. According to L’Equipe this morning, Sanchez is now a target for AS Monaco as they attempt to retool their back line. They’ve already signed Mohammed Salisu and are strongly linked with another Spurs target, Tosin Adarabioyo, but L’Equipe claims they could make an offer for Davi “in the next few days.” We’ll see. Davi made a pretty good case for himself against Brentford last weekend, but that might not be enough to keep the club from moving him on.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg close to transfer to Atletico Madrid

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is “close” to an agreement to transfer to Atletico Madrid. He’s been linked with a move to Spain for pretty much the entire summer as Spurs seek to capitalize on one of their salable assets in a position that is overstocked. The last we heard, Spurs had rejected a £16m bid from Atletico, but Ekstra Bladet suggests another bid of around £21m (€25m) is incoming, though they say that it might a bid of £27m for Spurs to be convinced to sell. Hojbjerg is said to be ready for a new challenge away from London.

Japhet Tanganga is still linked to Inter Milan

Our ol’ buddy Gianluca DiMarzio is still banging the Japhet Tanganga to Inter drum, saying that he’s still “on the list” of defensive reinforcements. Tanganga would be open to the move, but it doesn’t sound like he’s a first choice option for Inter at this time, with Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini ahead of him on the wish list along with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Real Sociedad close to agreeing personal terms with Sergio Reguilon

This one is new, but it’s maybe not as exciting (yet) as one would hope. Matteo Moretto, writing for Relevo, says that Real Sociedad is close to agreeing personal terms with Sergio Reguilon... but they haven’t yet agreed a transfer fee with Tottenham (which is, y’know, significant). Reguilon appears to be one of the backup options for Sociedad — they were targeting Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, but the Gunners are now reluctant to sell after the long-term injury to new signing Jurrien Timber. It sounds as though Sociedad and Reguilon’s agents have been talking for a while, but the club wants Reguilon on loan with a purchase option rather than an outright sale which tracks if you think Sociedad is broke. Reguilon spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he was used only sparingly by Diego Simeone.