The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, August 18

good morning!

Ever since I became your hoddler in chief, I have done my best to make sure every single Track of the Day was unique. No repeats!

Well, my friends, that changes today.

The members of Talking Heads are set to reunite for a screening of their Stop Making Sense documentary, which will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival next month. I am so F****** elated.

They won’t perform together (nor do I think they should) but it’s an important step in them reconciling after what appears to be a messy breakup. David Byrne, former frontman, seems far more retrospective than he has been in years past. Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth are physically well after being involved in a car accident a few years ago. Jerry Harrison looks good also.

Drummer Chris Frantz acknowledged the grim reality that unlike many other bands, all members of Talking Heads are alive today.

So, of course, your hoddler-in-chief begins scouring the internet for tickets. Stop Making Sense is my favourite music documentary ever. And in multiple conversations I’ve had, I always say that’s the one concert I wish I attended (to be fair, I was not even an embryo in 1983).

This whole discovery of learning that Talking Heads will reunite sent fitzie into a nostalgic trip through YouTube. Apparently all of the full-length concert videos are now taken down, instead replaced with reimagined conert footage. To be fair, it looks great. Although maybe out of order from what I remember.

But there’s one track I never saw. One track I knew was in the concert that wasn’t in the original documentary, nor was it in the vinyl release.

That’s I Zimbra. Talking Heads transition into the Cold War-era and dada-inspired song after Big Business.

I first introduced I Zimbra as my TOTD in February of last year, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. You can read the entry here.

I Zimbra is a brilliant song. Full of chaotic, frustrated energy. And finally - FINALLY - I get to see it in its chaotic glory.

Gadji beri bimba clandridi

Lauli lonni cadori gadjam

A bim beri glassala glandride

E glassala tuffm I zimbra

Fitzie’s track of the day: Big Business / I Zimbra, by Talking Heads

