L’Equipe: Hugo Lloris rejects transfer to Lazio

Just a quick hit story for now regarding one of Tottenham Hotspur’s expected outgoing moves this summer. Spurs’ former club captain and (still) No. 1 jersey holder, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, has REJECTED a transfer to Lazio according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

L'ancien capitaine des Bleus Hugo Lloris ne devrait pas rejoindre la Lazio Rome, qui s'était mise d'accord avec Tottenham mais qui a déjà un gardien n°1, Ivan Provedel https://t.co/V9KKM3zidx pic.twitter.com/LgrU7xqZr7 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 18, 2023

Lloris has one year left on his current Tottenham contract but made it clear he was ready to leave the club for new opportunities; Spurs signed Guglielmo Vicario to replace him. According to L’Equipe, Hugo initially had some interest in moving to Italy and joining Lazio, but the club sees him as a backup to Ivan Provedel and not as a first choice keeper. That isn’t what Hugo had in mind, so he’s turned the deal down.

Look, I don’t think anyone expects Hugo to actually end up at Spurs when the window closes. He’s going to end up SOMEWHERE, whether that’s in Italy, France, MLS or even Saudi Arabia (though he’s apparently been hesitant to head to the Middle East due to the impact on his young family). But Hugo wants to play, not be a second choice keeper somewhere, so it could take a while before he ends up out the door.

And that’s fine. If anything Hugo’s earned the right to determine his own future. He’s not going to suit up for Spurs this season, so he’s got time to wait and see if another opportunity arises before the window closes.

Plus, like, Lazio sucks in several distinct ways and it’d hurt my soul a little bit to see him end up there.