Athletic: Luton Town wants Japhet Tanganga on loan

Japhet Tanganga is unlikely to be a major contributor to Tottenham Hotspur, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be a very good player elsewhere. Tanganga has been linked to several clubs in Italy over the past season or so, including Inter Milan and AC Milan, and has also attracted attention from Galatasaray in Turkey, but no one has shown enough interest to start entering into actual negotiations.

Now, the Athletic has a new report in their daily Transfer Tracker of another potential club interested in Tanganga. The report, written by Charlie Eccleshare, says that Luton Town want to take #TangGang on loan this season.

So, Luton would actually be a decent place for Japhet to land. I think he’s comfortably good enough to be a Premier League footballer, and I think he could comfortably start for the Hatters this season, who are looking like they are going to need some serious help to stay up this season.

The Devil is, as always, is in the details — Spurs just aren’t that interested in a loan, and would like to get Japhet out permanently. The problem is that all the other clubs know that too and the clubs in Italy aren’t being particularly serious about Japhet at this stage.

The report states that talks are at “an early stage” which means this could very well end up being a deadline day deal or something like that. I dunno. I suspect Spurs would be all to happy to let Japhet head back out on loan if that was the only option, even if it just kicks the can down the road a while. I just can’t see him sticking around this season. Luton would be a fine place to send him. Maybe Spurs can include a gently-used cheese room for Kenilworth Road as a sweetener.