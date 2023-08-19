Saturday football open thread

Yep, Tottenham Hotspur have a match today. Yep, that’s a different article. This is for everything else. One match — Luton vs. Burnley — because Luton’s stadium isn’t up to snuff quite yet with regards to Premier League regulations. And we also have a LATE late game — a 3 pm USA / 8 pm UK kickoff between Manchester City and Newcastle.
This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.
Saturday Premier League Open Thread
Fulham vs. Brentford
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (USA/UK)
Stream: Peacock
Wolves vs. Brighton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised (USA/UK)
Stream: Peacock
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
3 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televsied (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Stream: Peacock
