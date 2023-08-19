Saturday football open thread

Yep, Tottenham Hotspur have a match today. Yep, that’s a different article. This is for everything else. One match — Luton vs. Burnley — because Luton’s stadium isn’t up to snuff quite yet with regards to Premier League regulations. And we also have a LATE late game — a 3 pm USA / 8 pm UK kickoff between Manchester City and Newcastle.

This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Fulham vs. Brentford

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Brighton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

3 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televsied (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: Peacock