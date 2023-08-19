Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Lads, its’ United. Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the first home match of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Is there ever an ideal time to play United? Maybe not. You can argue that this is a good time since the teams are mostly fresh and untested, but there’s also maybe a greater chance that things go sideways because Tottenham haven’t locked in their offense under Ange Postecoglou.

Whatever. The games come when they come and there’s no use worrying about it. But this is a good opportunity for Spurs to pick up a result against the top six, something they had a difficult time doing last season. Cuti Romero is back after an early sub against Brentford. Will Big Ange roll with a similar lineup?

Some housekeeping: some of you may have noticed that we’ve left Twitter/X. That platform has been dying for months, and during that same period I’ve watched engagement and referral traffic to the blog drop precipitously. Carty Free has lost its blue check, and Elon’s API changes broke the site’s autotweeting functionality. It’s now more work to post there for dubious benefit, and I’ve had it. We will no longer post regularly there, if at all. I’m sorry to lose all the followers, but we’ll likely regroup elsewhere, either Bluesky or Threads. For now, we are no longer live-tweeting matches and instead will live-blog like we did for a while last season.

Lineups

Erik names an unchanged starting XI for our first away day of the season! #MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2023

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, UK

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. USA, 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!