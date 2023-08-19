Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Community Player Ratings

That is a GREAT way to open your account at home in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester United in Ange Postecoglou’s first league match in charge, and while Spurs endured a nervy goalless first half, they roared back with intent in the second period.

Pape Matar Sarr scored his first ever Tottenham goal four minutes into the second half, a Lisandro Martinez own goal gave Spurs a cushion, and Tottenham cruised on the back of an excellent second 45 minutes to defeat their first top six opponent. The final score was 2-0.

Plenty to talk about with this one, from S(t)arr Boy to Googly Elmo to a composed, press-resistant performance from Yves Bissouma. And it wasn’t all good, despite the result!

It’s time to rate the players.

