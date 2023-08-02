good morning everyone

England footballer Rachel Daly is the finest athletic talent to have come from Marillac Hall at St John’s University.

Your hoddler-in-chief is a St John’s alumnus and had the pleasure of covering the women’s football team at the Queens, New York, university a couple of years.

It isn’t easy going back and looking at the statistics from when Daly played for the Johnnies (from 2012-15) but she was always a joy to watch on the pitch. It’s also quite nostalgic to scroll through old media guides and seeing names I haven’t seen in YEARS.

There were two players I thought were special: Emily Cabbage and Daly.

But Daly was the bigger talent. And she’s the biggest talent to have come from St John’s since perhaps baseball player Joe Panik (a 2014 World Series champion).

In her three years playing for St John’s she set a school record of 50 goals scored, including 23 in her second season (another Johnnies record).

According to a 2014-15 media guide, Daly’s favourite food is a roast dinner (solid), her favourite movie is “Happy Gilmore” and he rfavourite song is “Show Me Love”. Those two must be dated by now.

And this oene’s for the hoddler moving to Harrogate: That’s Daly’s hometown! So there ya go, a local hero. She supports Leeds United.

Her professional career has taken her from Houston to London, and then to Aston Villa.

For Dad ❤️



Rachel Daly had a special moment after her goal on the field yesterday

She’s now starring for the Lionnesses at the Women’s World Cup and dedicated a goal she scored in England’s 6-1 win against China to her father.

It was a really good strike too! And scoring in the World Cup? That’s the dream.

Don’t stop dreaming, Daly! This hoddler-in-chief is behind you all the way.

