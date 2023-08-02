World Cup daily recap & open thread: Groups F & G final round

Well, England and USA both did it... but one of them was much more convincing about it than the other one. England made it three wins from three, crushing China 6-1 Tuesday morning to top their group. They qualify out of Group D along with Denmark, who defeated Haiti. Meanwhile the USA could only manage a 0-0 draw against Portugal and looked rather uninspiring for the third straight match. They still make it to the next round, but finished behind the Netherlands in Group E.

In Wednesday’s action, Jamaica is on the cusp of doing something amazing by qualifying to the next round in their first ever World Cup. But they’ll have to do something really tough — get a result against Brazil. A lot less drama in Group G as Italy and Sweden seem to have the group in firm control.

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 13 Recap

Portugal 0-0 USA (Group E)

Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (Group E)

Netherlands: Martens 8’, Snoeijs 11’, Brugts 18’, 57’, Roord 23’, 83’, Van de Donk 45’

China 1-6 England (Group D)

China: Wang 46’ (Pen) • England: Russo 4’, Hemp 26’, James 41’, 65’, Kelly 77’, Daly 84’

Haiti 0-2 Denmark (Group D)

Denmark: Harder 21’ (Pen), Troelsgaard 90+10’

Day 14 schedule

Argentina vs. Sweden (Group G)

3 a.m. Wed. ET / 8 a.m. Wed. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

South Africa vs. Italy (Group G)

3 a.m. Wed. ET / 8 a.m. Wed. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), not televised (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Jamaica vs. Brazil (Group F)

6 am ET Wed. / 11 a.m. Wed., UK

TV: FOX (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Becky Spencer, Drew Spence (Jamaica)

Panama vs. France (Group F)

6 am ET Wed. / 11 a.m. Wed., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 4 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none