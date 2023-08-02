 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tottenham close to agreement with Wolfsburg for Van de Ven after breakthrough in talks

Oh Micky you so fine

By sebastianemanuel5
Portugal U21 v Holland U21 -EURO U21 Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

It has taken into the month of August for Tottenham to have found a breakthrough in talks to sign Wolfsburg center-back Micky Van de Ven after weeks of concrete talks.

Of course, the personal agreement between the Dutchmen and the club was done as Romano pointed out weeks ago, but it became apparent that the asking price from the German club was too much for Spurs to fork over at the time of discussion.

However, the Bundesliga side seemed to have their replacement in Rogerio from Sassuolo, giving the green light for Van de Ven to join Tottenham as soon as possible.

It took longer than anyone would have liked, especially for new manager Ange Postecoglou, but it seems that a new face will be coming in to help a defense that allowed the sixth most goals in the Premier League last season.

Now, it's all about waiting for the iconic catchphrase of ‘Here We Go.’

