Tottenham close to agreement with Wolfsburg for Van de Ven after breakthrough in talks

It has taken into the month of August for Tottenham to have found a breakthrough in talks to sign Wolfsburg center-back Micky Van de Ven after weeks of concrete talks.

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham are close to reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg for Micky Van de Ven! Deal advancing to final stages now ⚪️ #THFC



There are still details to sort but talks underway — agreement could be done soon.



Personal terms, 100% agreed. pic.twitter.com/ScU7CrxBMG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

Of course, the personal agreement between the Dutchmen and the club was done as Romano pointed out weeks ago, but it became apparent that the asking price from the German club was too much for Spurs to fork over at the time of discussion.

However, the Bundesliga side seemed to have their replacement in Rogerio from Sassuolo, giving the green light for Van de Ven to join Tottenham as soon as possible.

EXCL: Wolfsburg are set to sign Rogerio on permanent transfer from Sassuolo, verbal agreement in place between the two clubs #Wolfsburg



Deal set to be completed in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/UX6FPGXDdb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

It took longer than anyone would have liked, especially for new manager Ange Postecoglou, but it seems that a new face will be coming in to help a defense that allowed the sixth most goals in the Premier League last season.

Now, it's all about waiting for the iconic catchphrase of ‘Here We Go.’