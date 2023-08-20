Spain vs. England: World Cup Final game time, open thread, and how to watch online

A month of World Cup action comes down to one final match in Sydney. England, winners of the European Championships in 2022, have an opportunity to win the country’s first World Cup since 1966 after dispatching Nigeria, Colombia, and the hosts Australia en route to the final. But they’ll need to get past Spain today, who had a tough road of their own, defeating Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden to make it this far.

This has been a wonderful tournament to watch, a real celebration of football, one of the best I’ve seen. Hopefully the final lives up to everything that has led to this moment.

Spain vs. England (World Cup final)

Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. Sydney, 6 a.m. USA, 11 a.m. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC One (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

