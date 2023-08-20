Sunday football open thread

Week two of the Premier League wraps up on Sunday with a pair of matches. Aston Villa, fresh off a 2-0 thumping of Fulham last weekend, host an Everton team that desperately wants to stay away from the relegation zone this season. The late game features West Ham vs. Chelsea, both teams that maybe should be good but I’m not convinced that either actually are.

This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Aston Villa vs. Everton

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

West Ham vs. Chelsea

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock