Sunday football open thread

Week two of the Premier League wraps up on Sunday with a pair of matches. Aston Villa, fresh off a 2-0 thumping of Fulham last weekend, host an Everton team that desperately wants to stay away from the relegation zone this season. The late game features West Ham vs. Chelsea, both teams that maybe should be good but I’m not convinced that either actually are.
This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.
Saturday Premier League Open Thread
Aston Villa vs. Everton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
West Ham vs. Chelsea
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
