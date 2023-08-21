The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, August 21

good morning !

Yes this is a Tottenham blog still. Have no fear for I have planned three Tottenham-related hoddles for you all this week. So spoiled.

But today let’s talk about Wrexham, the League 2 club that no one can stop talking about.

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham is due to air next month as it catalogues the club’s promotion back into the Football League.

But it’s been a bit of a strange campaign for Wrexham. First, it isn’t often a club like this plays against Manchester United (youth) during a preseason trip to California.

During that game Wrexham lost star striker Paul Mullin due to a punctured lung and broken ribs. Mullin wrote about the experience here ($$).

Then Wrexham open their campaign with a 3-5 loss to MK Dons. Then a draw at AFC Wimbledon and a 4-2 home win against Wallsall.

Between that, they took down Wigan in the EFL Cup on penalties (a big deal!).

But Saturday’s 5-5 draw against Swindon may be the strangest. Indeed, the Welsh club appeared destined to suffer another 3-5 defeat.

Until, that is, TWO goals in stoppage time. One frome James Jones (90+2) and another from Elliot Lee (90+6) that likely sent the Racehorse Ground into a frenzy.

Your HIC didn’t catch the game because he was busy trying to watch Tottenham (I don’t think I get Wrexham on the regular anyways). But by all accounts it’s an odd start for Wrexham. Fifteenth in the table with the joint-most goals scored (13) and goals against (13).

I have no idea what to make of them - but that’s because I haven’t watched a minute!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Devil Doesn’t Dance, by The Budos Band

And now for your links:

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): Spurs already look ‘infinitely differen’t under Ange Postecoglou

Dan KP on Postecoglou making great progress with Tottenham squad

Spain triumph over England to lift Women’s World Cup

Lionel Messi scores again as Inter Miami win Leagues Cup