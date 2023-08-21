DONE DEAL: Shelina Zadorsky signs one year extension with Spurs Women

Good — and maybe a little surprising — news on a Monday morning! Tottenham Hotspur Women announced that central defender, Canadian international, and club captain Shelina Zadorsky has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep her at Spurs through the end of this coming season!

Honestly, we were wondering. Shelina was technically out of contract at the start of the World Cup and we were starting to think that she was planning on leaving the club to pursue other opportunities this summer. But over the weekend she appeared in a “good luck Bethany England” promotional video by the team and news emerged that she’d rejoined preseason training after her post-World Cup break. Today’s news just confirms everything.

And it’s good! Shelina initially joined Spurs on loan from Orlando Pride in 2020 and then inked a 2+1 contract that following January. Tottenham’s defense struggled along with the rest of the team last season, but Zadorsky has formed a potent partnership with Molly Bartrip in the back line. Zadorsky, 30, is a very good defender and an experienced professional; losing her would’ve left a pretty substantial hole, and a captaincy that would need to be filled.

A one year extension isn’t a lot but it’s kinda par for the course in the WSL, and it gives Shelina options after this season as she heads into the twilight years of her career. But this is emphatically good, and welcome, news for Tottenham Women. Welcome back, She.