The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, August 23

good morning!

I think we could all use a little breather after yesterday’s hoddle, eh? So how about a short Track of the Day for us all?

Have you ever listened to a song for the first time and thought, “Oh my goodness, this is incredible!”

Do you remember how you felt in that moment?

There are many songs where I’ve felt that. Some - like El Dorado Overture - come to me more quickly than others.

Part of the frustration of loving and listening to music so much is that there comes a time when these favourites of ours no longer surprise us.

I was at the gym earlier today and had my “Punk radio” on. I had a hard time hearing it over the nonsense playing on the Planet Fitness speakers, but there was some super cool bass/guitar introdction I absolutely loved.

I couldn’t quite make out what it was, but I thought to myself, “This is an absolute banger!”

The way it built up, the sheer energy of that stabby guitar sounds. It instantly gripped me. And as I pressed the earphones closer to my brain, I tried to understand what it was I was listening to.

And then the drums kicked in. I thought to myself, “Of course it’s this song”.

Once I pieced it all together, it was instantly recognisable. And while the remainder of the song was no surprise to me, it felt refreshing to hear it again as if I did for the first time.

It’s also good to know I love it today as much as I did when I first heard it all those years ago.

After all, it very well could be the greatest song of all time.

Fitzie’s track of the day: London Calling, by The Clash

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Eric Dier on his future with Tottenham

PSV rally to draw first leg vs Rangers in Champions League qualifiers

Shohei Ohtani and a ‘decade of disaster’ for the Anaheim Angels