TIMES: Spurs to offer player-plus-cash for Brennan Johnson

It’s been a hell of a day y’all, so sorry for the lack of #content. Let’s make this one short and sweet: according to the Times of London, Tottenham are preparing to make a player-plus-cash offer for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who is rated at £40m.

...sigh.

I feel like I’ve said all that I want to say about Brennan Johnson at this point, so I’ll refer you to my past article on him where I post his FBref stats profile and state pretty clearly that I just don’t see what all the fuss is about him. His single best attribute is that he appears to run fast and take players on in wide spaces, and I guess that’s pretty neat if you’re Ange Postecoglou. Truthfully, if Ange is big on this guy and thinks he’s worth it then... I guess? Fine? But £40m is a lot of money for a guy who doesn’t profile to be any better than Manor Solomon at the same position and doesn’t even command the “homegrown English tax” (he’s Welsh).

The Times doesn’t say which fringe player would be offered along with how much cash, but did state that Forest are looking for central defenders, and Davinson Sanchez is a player of interest to them. There’s also a potential option of just making it straight cash homie, which for me makes even less sense than including someone like Davi in the deal.

Look, I’ve been wrong before. Johnson is young and fast, potentially with a high ceiling. And if Ange likes Johnson there’s a decent chance that I’m wrong about him too. If we sign him, I certainly hope I’m incorrect here and if so I’ll gladly hold up my hands and admit that I got this one wrong.

But based on what I’ve seen so far? I am not sure I am. Someone needs to help this make sense to me because I just don’t get it.