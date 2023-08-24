The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, August 24

good morning!

We’re still a good week or so away from the end of the transfer window and Hugo Lloris remains our hoddle hero.

When we started this project way back when, Emerson Royal did not last long after Spurs brought in their first signing. And so I switched it up: Lloris will be hoddle hero until his transfer (or end of the window - whichever comes first).

But it’s been so long! And I’m running out of ideas on what pictures of Lloris to choose from.

I’m now at the point where I search “Hugo Lloris [insert club / country here]” and hope it drums up some good results. Today’s lead image is from my searching of “Hugo Lloris Bayern Munich”. I don’t quite get why Rodrigo Bentancur is in the photograph, though.

Anways - we’re running out of time here! And I’m running out of ideas.

But we love Lloris, so at least the sights won’t be so awful to behold for the next period of time.

Fitzie’s track of the day: More Than A Love Song, by Black Pumas

And now for your links:

Dan KP on the “Ewing Theory” and hope for Tottenham after Harry Kane

Luis Rubiales denies new misogyny allegations

Aston Villa put five past Hibernians in Conference League qualifiers

Southend United deducted 10 points by National League