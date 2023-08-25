The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, August 25

good morning everybody!

Yes, I am aware that it is still August. But it is never too soon to look towards November.

Probably the most-hyped match this year will be the London Derby between Spurs and Chelsea at White Hart Lane, which will see Mauricio Pochettino back in North London.

But more importantly, it features Fitzie’s return!

That’s right - your hoddler-in-chief is returning to London this November and will be in attendance at the derby! I woke up at 4:50am on Monday to be 31,000th in line for matchday tickets, only to not get them at the time. Then, right around 6:45am I checked the site again and asked the map to select my seat for me - how lucky I was after nearly giving up hope.

Make sure to catch ya boy sitting on the East Stand!

And I’ll be putting my undefeated record on the line, too. Spurs have never lost in games I’ve attended (10-1-0), the lone blemish being the 1-1 draw against Darren Moore’s West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

This will also be my first time back to London since 2019 - too damn long! The plan was to go back and visit once every year or so, but not all plans work out the way we want. So your HIC booked a solid 10 days this time around - the other plans will come later.

I’ve been most fortunate to go to a good handful of games at the old White Hart Lane, at Wembley and one preseason friendly in San Diego. And had the pleasure of going into the Spurs shop at the new stadium before tours were allowed. But this will be my first matchday at the new ground.

I imagine the matchday-going experience has changed since I’ve last gone! So drop your tips for good ol’ fitz.

Fitzie’s track of the day: (I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Rosario Central reveal contents of Alejo Veliz transfer deal

Charlie Eccleshare ($$) with a long read on how Ange Postecoglou has made language his most potent weapon

Mike Dean says he failed to intervene in Chelsea VAR call to protect ‘mate’ Anthony Taylor

Luis Rubiales reportedly plans to resign as Spanish FA head