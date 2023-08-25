REPORT: Real Sociedad drops interest in Sergio Reguilon

Not all the news can be good. Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon was strongly linked with a move back to Spain this summer with Real Sociedad interested, but according to Fabrizio Romano that deal has now fallen apart.

And because what’s a failed transfer without a little salt to rub in the wound, the reason the deal went kaput is apparently, according to Fabrizio Romano, because Real Sociedad decided they liked the idea of having Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney instead of Sergio.

After Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad, Sergio Reguilón deal collapses. Despite long negotiations with Tottenham for top target there was no agreement between clubs ⚪️



Tierney will travel to Spain tomorrow in order to undergo medical and sign at Real Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/q3BaqfVywi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

Blah blah blah hashtag-banter you’ll never sing that, etc. But honestly, this kinda blows. Sergio clearly has no future with Spurs under Big Ange, so Spurs are just trying to send him off to somewhere, anywhere, who wants him. Since the transfer market is completely bonkers and nobody outside of the Premier League actually has any money, it makes it that much more difficult to offload players unless you’re willing to take a serious haircut.

Honestly though, that might be what Spurs will have to do if they want to get their squad size back under control.