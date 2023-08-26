Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Vibes FC are heading to Bournemouth! Tottenham Hotspur, fresh off of a 2-0 win over Manchester United, travel to the Vitality Stadium to face the Cherries, who have started off the season by drawing West Ham at home and getting thumped at Liverpool.

Bournemouth finished 15th last season, just five points above the drop, and will be grateful for any points they can get against the top teams. But Spurs should be wary, as the Cherries are capable of a surprise.

Lineups

To be posted when released by the clubs.

Live Blog

How to Watch

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

