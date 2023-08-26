Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur are now three matches into the season under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, and not only are Spurs undefeated, but they’re (at time of this article’s posting) top of the league. Spurs went to Bournemouth today, played well, and managed a 2-0 win over the Cherries at a rainy Vitality Stadium thanks to goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

We also got non-trivial sub minutes for Pierre Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, and even Giovani Lo Celso! But it wasn’t all perfect, and there are certainly areas ripe for criticism should you choose to go down that route. But man, Spurs were up 2-0 late in the match and were playing out the string and I wasn’t once nervous about the outcome, what sorcery IS this?

It’s time to rate the players.

