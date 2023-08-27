MEN: Manchester United considering move for Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon’s options are limited at the moment. He doesn’t really have much of a future with Tottenham Hotspur and is firmly behind Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies for that left back position, barring a serious injury crisis. One potential transfer, back to Spain with Real Sociedad, just imploded after Real purchased Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

What’s a Tottenham fullback to do? Well, potentially, get purchased by Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Reguilon is one possible target for United, along with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, as they look for left back cover after Luke Shaw went down with a long term injury last week. Tyrell Malacia is also out with a significant injury.

But Cucurella is currently on a contract to 2028, while Reguilon goes through 2025, making this potentially Spurs’ last opportunity to get anything close to decent money for him and an easier target for United. Reguilon spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, who decided not to exercise a purchase option for him.

United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed to reporters recently that the club could go in for a left back before the window closes on Sept. 1.

“It can be. I think we always have to anticipate on situations. If there are opportunities then yes, but it has to be the right player otherwise we have to deal with the current squad. We went through the scenarios before the season and if it happened, we have the solution.”

Considering that every club on the continent is broke as hell right now thanks to COVID, getting bailed out by United for Reguilon would be, quite honestly, manna from heaven. I don’t know whether they’d actually make a bid, but I can virtually guarantee that it’d be more than what Spurs would get from Real Sociedad, and I think Daniel Levy would be more than happy to make a deal if it gets another player out the door.

Interesting rumor, and one to track as we careen into the last week of the transfer window.