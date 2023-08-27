Sunday football open thread

Hi, y’all. Happy Sunday! Gonna make this a quick one. You are a football supporter, and today is a day where football is on the television, or the streaming doo-dad of your choice. Ergo, we are going to create an open place for you to talk about said football, because this is a football community and that is what we do.

This is your Sunday open thread. The usual rules apply.

Burnley vs. Aston Villa

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com