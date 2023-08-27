Telegraph: Spurs to push for £50m-rated Brennan Johnson this week

Well, I guess this is happening. Multiple outlets, including the Telegraph and Sky Sports, are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson this week before the close of the Premier League transfer window on September 1.

John Percy and Matt Law report that Wales international Johnson, 22, is of interest to a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, West Ham, Brentford, and Aston Villa, with Brentford having had a £35m bid knocked back by Forest this week according to The Athletic.

Johnson is extremely fast and considered to have a big upside in a system like what Ange Postecoglou employs at Tottenham, but Forest value him at £50m, which is a pretty incredible number. The Telegraph suggests that Spurs may attempt a player-plus-cash deal with Davinson Sanchez or Bryan Gil possibly included to sweeten the offer.

So on the one hand, spending a majority of the Harry Kane money on Brennan Johnson seems like a pretty insane thing to do and I continue to be baffled by Tottenham’s continued interest in him. On the other hand, Brentford seems like a smart club and they’ve already had two pretty credible bids for him rejected, so maybe I’m just an idiot who doesn’t know ball.

But boy. The writer’s room was collectively trying to think of a potential Spurs player so desired whom the statistics hate this much, and the best answer the room came up with was Moussa Sissoko. That opens up some entirely different conversations, doesn’t it? Maybe getting Forest to take one of our unwanted players sweetens things somewhat (if the alternative is not letting any of them go) but I continue to look at Brennan Johnson and just... don’t... see it. Especially at that price.

If Spurs sign him, I will obviously hope for his success and that I get proven to be proven a ball-unknower. But I am struggling with this one, man.