The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, August 28

Best pictures from Matchday 3

By Fitzie
/ new

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

good morning everyone!

How many of us watched the footie this weekend? Your HIC woke up bright and early to catch Saturday’s win. Let’s take a look at some of the best photos this week:

Darwin Nunez’s brace vs Newcastle

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

You have to admit, it was a heck of a comeback. Down a goal and a man, Liverpool still managed to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park.

It was a great pass from Mo Salah to set up Nunez, but really it was more a complete capitulation by Newcastle. What a horrendous second half.

James Maddison celebrates v Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Who would I be to deny a Spurs blog a Spurs entry?

Maddison dominated the game against Bournemouth in the early kickoff and was justly rewarded with a goal of his own. It appears the dart thing is going to be his celebration.

The NBC announcer could not resist the obvious: “Bullseye”.

Jose Sa’s save vs Everton

Everton FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It won’t be every entry that features a Wolves standout. But we have to give credit here to Jose Sa for his incredible save agaisnt Everton.

And perhaps one that could save Wolves from relegation. Still early in the season, but this felt like a six-pointer.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Suffragette City, by David Bowie

And now for your links:

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): Why Tottenham is the perfect club for James Maddison

Dan KP: Cristian Romero says Ange Postecoglou is perfect for Spurs

Spanish FA activates ‘sexual violence protocol’ over Luis Rubiales

Aston Villa’s team bus damaged by thrown brick after win v Burnley

