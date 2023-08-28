Telegraph: Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg offered to Manchester United

Manchester United quickly backed off any supposed interest they had for Harry Kane this summer, but they sure do seem interested in a couple of Tottenham Hotspur players in the closing week of the transfer window.

This weekend we got word that Sergio Reguilon is on a list of options for United as they seek cover for the injured Luke Shaw. Now today — a new rumor in the Telegraph, that United have been given an invitation to bid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sometime this week.

Hojbjerg looked decently likely to join Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, and the Telegraph goes so far as to say that an agreement of £30m was reached between the clubs, but the deal fell apart after Hojbjerg’s agents couldn’t agree personal terms. United are looking at upgrading their midfield (I guess Mason Mount wasn’t the answer after all?) and are considering making a bid for General Ho; they’ve also been linked with former Spurs target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

The rumor itself is pretty squishy and cagy as to whether or not United actually have any interest in General Ho. But they probably should. As loath as I am to admit it, Hojbjerg might not make it into Tottenham’s preferred starting midfield, but I think he would absolutely improve United’s. Since most clubs on the continent are still broke, selling to another Premier League club could be the most advantageous way to get rid of some of Spurs’ excess, salable players. It’s kind of a win-win.

I’m not really convinced that this rumor has any legs yet — like I said, it’s squishy — but I can kind of get behind it in theory, even if it means improving a direct rival for top five. This is the kind of rumor I expect to pop up in the waning days of the transfer window, though. Let’s see where it goes (if anywhere).